Winslow burger restaurants you'll love

Winslow burger restaurants

Winslow restaurants
Olde Town Grill

108 E. 2nd St, Winslow

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our house hot sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and a spicy chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil tortilla.
Chicken Cordon Bleu w/ a Twist$20.00
A flattened chicken breast, seasoned then rolled up with ham, Swiss cheese, and green chili. Breaded then deep fried. Finally, baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf and mixed veggies.
B.L.T.$13.00
Good olde bacon. lettuce, and tomato. Can never go wrong with a classic.
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot

101 West 2nd Street, Winslow

Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal$5.95
A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit
Sipp Shoppe Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix, in house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, swiss cheese, handmade ranch dressing.
We can add anything you'd like!
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
HAMBURGERS

RelicRoad Brewing Co

107 W 2nd St, Winslow

Avg 4.7 (748 reviews)
Pork Rinds$3.99
Basket of Freshly Fried Pork Rinds they'll likely be Popping on your plate
