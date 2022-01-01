Winslow burger restaurants you'll love
Olde Town Grill
108 E. 2nd St, Winslow
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our house hot sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and a spicy chipotle mayonnaise in a tomato basil tortilla.
|Chicken Cordon Bleu w/ a Twist
|$20.00
A flattened chicken breast, seasoned then rolled up with ham, Swiss cheese, and green chili. Breaded then deep fried. Finally, baked to perfection. Served with rice pilaf and mixed veggies.
|B.L.T.
|$13.00
Good olde bacon. lettuce, and tomato. Can never go wrong with a classic.
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot
101 West 2nd Street, Winslow
|Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal
|$5.95
A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit
|Sipp Shoppe Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix, in house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, swiss cheese, handmade ranch dressing.
We can add anything you'd like!
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.