Chicken salad in Winslow

Winslow restaurants
Winslow restaurants that serve chicken salad

Olde Town Grill

108 E. 2nd St, Winslow

Southwestern Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tumbleweed onions, Buffalo Caesar dressing and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing an parmigiana cheese.
More about Olde Town Grill
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot

101 West 2nd Street, Winslow

Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
More about RelicRoad - Sweet Spot

