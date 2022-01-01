Chicken salad in Winslow
Winslow restaurants that serve chicken salad
Olde Town Grill
108 E. 2nd St, Winslow
|Southwestern Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tumbleweed onions, Buffalo Caesar dressing and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing an parmigiana cheese.
RelicRoad - Sweet Spot
101 West 2nd Street, Winslow
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.