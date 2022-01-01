Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Winslow
/
Winslow
/
Patty Melts
Winslow restaurants that serve patty melts
Olde Town Grill
108 E. 2nd St, Winslow
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$14.00
More about Olde Town Grill
Flatbed Ford Cafe
214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$12.49
Our half pound hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and choice of cheese. Served on hearty rye bread. Includes waffle fries and a pickle.
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Winslow
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Chili
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Winslow to explore
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clarkdale
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(97 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston