Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Winslow

Go
Winslow restaurants
Toast

Winslow restaurants that serve patty melts

Banner pic

 

Olde Town Grill

108 E. 2nd St, Winslow

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
More about Olde Town Grill
Flatbed Ford Cafe image

 

Flatbed Ford Cafe

214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.49
Our half pound hamburger patty topped with sautéed onions and choice of cheese. Served on hearty rye bread. Includes waffle fries and a pickle.
More about Flatbed Ford Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Winslow

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chili

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Winslow to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston