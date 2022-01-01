Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Winslow

Winslow restaurants that serve tacos

Olde Town Grill

108 E. 2nd St, Winslow

Mahi-Mahi Tacos$14.00
Three lettuce cups stuffed with breaded mahi-mahi, fruit salsa, topped with cabbage for a crunch.
Flatbed Ford Cafe

214 N. Kinsley Ave, Winslow

Breakfast Tacos$12.99
3 Flour or corn tortillas stuffed with chorizo, potatoes and eggs topped off with cheese, refried beans, a side of salsa.
Lime Chicken Tacos$13.99
3 Chicken tacos grilled with jalapenos and just the right seasoning. topped with lettuce and a zesty lime sauce. Served with refried beans.
Grandmas Taco$11.99
4 grilled tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese. Served with refried bean dip and fresh tortilla chips.
