Go
Winsome Capsule image

Winsome Capsule

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6701 Center Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Restaurant info

Website

Location

6701 Center Dr., Los Angeles CA 90045

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Winsome Cafe

No reviews yet

Have A Great Day

The Court Café

No reviews yet

LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell

Harold's Chicken -Culver City

No reviews yet

One Bite and We Gotcha!!

Winsome Capsule

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston