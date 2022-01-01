Go
The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

The Winsor House is Island Creek’s food and hospitality flagship. It’s our off-hours HQ frequented by staff, growers, Duxbury locals, and acolytes from far and wide. It is warm, laid back, and convivial but also showcases the life to which we have dedicated ourselves—brokering the relationship between our guests and our farmers and fishermen—in an extraordinary way. Everything in the Winsor House has relevance to our coastal community—past, present, and how we see the future.
390 Washington St.

Popular Items

Ugly Sliders$10.00
Fried Oysters, Chipotle Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Hawaiian Roll
**Comes with 2 per order**
Everybody's Crispy Broccoli$15.00
Tempura Batter Fried, Yogurt, Spiced Honey, Mint
Green Chile Grilled Chicken$42.00
Crispy Potatoes, Grana Padano, Pickled Sea Bean Vinaigrette
King Caesar Salad$16.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Parmesan, Fried Oysters
**Shellfish within dressing**
Halibut$34.00
Brown Butter Poached, Grapes, Dandelion Greens, Pistachio, Saba
**Gluten Free**
Not My Burger, Not My Problem$9.99
Smash Patties, Caramelized Onion, American Cheese, Winsor Sauce, English Muffin
**Add Fried Island Creek Oyster +$4**
**Please note, does not come with sides**
Winsor Fries$6.00
Tallow-Fried, Aioli, Ketchup
**Not vegetarian**
Tuna & Beef Tartare Toast$13.00
Burnt Onion, Marinated Beet, Pumpkin Seed, Chimichurri, Ciabatta
**Dairy Free, Can be made Gluten Free**
Striped Bass Crudo$16.00
Striped Bass, Finger Lime, Basil Oil, Fennel
Hamachi Crudo$19.00
Hamachi, Gooseberry, Thai Chile, & Lemon
Location

390 Washington St.

Duxbury MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Raw Bar at Island Creek Oyster Farm

Thank you for another amazing season! See you all in May 2022.

Peel Pizza Company

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

Come in and enjoy!

Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range

Grab an entree and a house-made cocktail remotely with our mobile ordering system out in our bays, or settle in for a cozy night by our fireplace in the pub. Otherwise, bring the party to our green-side patio, drink in the summer air, and take a deep breath. Your night out is now outdoors.

