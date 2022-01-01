Winston Salem restaurants you'll love
Winston Salem's top cuisines
Must-try Winston Salem restaurants
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Three Amigos
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips served with Salsa, Guacamole, & Mimi's Queso
|Spring Chicken Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Tortilla Chips topped with Black Beans, Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado, & Cilantro
|Santa Clara Rice Bowl*
|$14.00
Your choice of protein with Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Pico de Gallo, Pumpkin Seeds, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch
Antojitos Las Delicias
1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$6.99
Corn dough pastry stuffed with chicken or beef, deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with a side salad and salsa.
Empanada rellena de carne o pollo cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
|Tostada
|$3.50
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Korean Bbq Cauliflower
|$14.00
black and white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce - NGF
|Nachos
|$14.00
hibiscus flower carnitas, avocado crema, queso, radish, cilantro, queso fresca, fresno chilies, lime - GF
|Spicy Mac
|$13.00
house made pepper jack cheese, fresno chilies, fried onion straws - GFA
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$3.50
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
|Combo Pick 2
|$9.50
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Chalupa, Tamal,
Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
|Guacamole Dip
|$4.00
Made in small batches throughout the day.
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
|Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
|Salmon Entree
|$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Bootleggers Bourbon Burger
|$14.00
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
|Rodeo Burger
|$13.25
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
|Grilled Cotton Club
|$13.25
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Tomato Bisque Pint
|$10.00
Pint or Quart
|*Grilled Salmon , Lemon Beurre Monte
|$23.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
|Joyce Farms Steak Burger
|$16.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
|Smoked Turkey
|$12.00
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
|Real Oven Roasted Turkey
|$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Bagel (Single - No Toppings)
|$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$4.78
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
|Plain Cream Cheese 8oz
|$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Online Hong Kong Street Noodles
|$11.00
Mushroom, cabbage & carrots, served over ramen noodles with spicy-sweet soy chili sauce, peanut & scallion.
Add: Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, sesame salmon
|Online Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N' Cheese
|$14.00
A skillet of classic man n' cheese, topped with fried chicken in a hot and sweet sauce, with honey-mustard slaw and pickles.
|Online Jumbo Wings
|$13.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon bacon BBQ, hot honey, soy-sweet chili, smoky dry rub.
Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Pick Three Items Combo
|$13.99
Build your own combination by choosing 3 items. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
|Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)
|$10.99
Whiting fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless & occasionally may contain small pin bones.
|Whiting Sandwich (2)
|$6.99
Whiting fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.
Young Cardinal Cafe
424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$1.50
|1 Pancake
|$4.00
|BLT
|$8.00
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie
|$16.75
16 Inches
|Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
|$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
|Garlic Cheese Bread (12)
|$7.95
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.
Yamas - New Location
1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Grains Bowl
|$10.99
Vegan
|1. Traditional Gyro
|$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
|Seasoned Fries
|$2.95
Vegan + Gluten Free
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
|Cheesy Quesadilla
|$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
|Western Omelette
|$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz
|$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
|Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
|Half Dozen
|$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
|Krankies Classic
|$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
|Breakfast Plate
|$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|HUSHPUPPIES
|$2.50
|Chopped BBQ Tray
|$10.50
|Two Meat Combo
|$20.00
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
624 W 4th St., Winston Salem
|Popular items
|1. Traditional Gyro
|$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
|Pita Bread
|$1.50
Vegan
|Sandwich
|$9.99
Pita Bread, 1 spread, 4 Toppings, & sauce. + 1 side.
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Hot Pub Chips
|$6.75
Fresh fried potato slices served wth Ranch or Nacho cheese sauce.
|Potato Wedges
|$6.50
Fresh fried potato wedges dusted with seasoning and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.
|Waldos Classic Burger
|$9.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.
Thai Harmony
102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|A15 Crab Rangoon
|$6.99
|3. Red Curry
|10. Drunken Noodle
West End Poke
750 Summit St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Spicy Ahi Tuna
|$12.00
Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, masago, cucumber, carrot, edamame, green onion, wasabi aioli
|Poke Okay Combo
|$15.00
Choice of 2 raw proteins, cucumber, shredded carrot, edamame, pickled watermelon radish, avocado, sesame seeds, classic sauce, sriracha aioli drizzle
|Big Bang Shrimp Bowl
|$11.00
Crispy lightly battered fried shrimp, diced tomato, red cabbage, green onion, sweet and spicy bang sauce
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem
Hakkachow - Asian Eats
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Baked Spaghetti
|$8.95
Served with a salad & garlic bread
|Breakfast Plate
|$3.95
2 Eggs any style served with your choice of grits, gravy or hashbrowns and toast or biscuit
|Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Coach's - Winston Salem
4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
|$12.49
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.49
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Golden Chicken Flautas
|$12.99
- 2