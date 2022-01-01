Winston Salem restaurants you'll love

Must-try Winston Salem restaurants

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Amigos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips served with Salsa, Guacamole, & Mimi's Queso
Spring Chicken Chilaquiles$15.00
Tortilla Chips topped with Black Beans, Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado, & Cilantro
Santa Clara Rice Bowl*$14.00
Your choice of protein with Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Pico de Gallo, Pumpkin Seeds, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch
More about The Porch
Antojitos Las Delicias image

 

Antojitos Las Delicias

1521 E 5th St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$6.99
Corn dough pastry stuffed with chicken or beef, deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese. Served with a side salad and salsa.
Empanada rellena de carne o pollo cubierta con crema y queso. Servida con ensalada y salsa.
Enchiladas Verdes$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
Tostada$3.50
More about Antojitos Las Delicias
Dom's image

 

Dom's

134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.4 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Bbq Cauliflower$14.00
black and white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce - NGF
Nachos$14.00
hibiscus flower carnitas, avocado crema, queso, radish, cilantro, queso fresca, fresno chilies, lime - GF
Spicy Mac$13.00
house made pepper jack cheese, fresno chilies, fried onion straws - GFA
More about Dom's
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$3.50
Our signature creamy melted cheese.
Combo Pick 2$9.50
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Chalupa, Tamal,
Quesadilla, Tostada, Authentic Chile Relleno
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Guacamole Dip$4.00
Made in small batches throughout the day.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
Salmon Entree$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about River Birch Lodge
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bootleggers Bourbon Burger$14.00
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
Rodeo Burger$13.25
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
Grilled Cotton Club$13.25
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Rooster's A Noble Grille image

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Bisque Pint$10.00
Pint or Quart
*Grilled Salmon , Lemon Beurre Monte$23.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
Joyce Farms Steak Burger$16.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Smoked Turkey$12.00
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
Country Fried Steak$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Real Oven Roasted Turkey$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.78
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Online Hong Kong Street Noodles$11.00
Mushroom, cabbage & carrots, served over ramen noodles with spicy-sweet soy chili sauce, peanut & scallion.
Add: Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, sesame salmon
Online Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N' Cheese$14.00
A skillet of classic man n' cheese, topped with fried chicken in a hot and sweet sauce, with honey-mustard slaw and pickles.
Online Jumbo Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon bacon BBQ, hot honey, soy-sweet chili, smoky dry rub.
Served with ranch or blue cheese.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe image

 

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick Three Items Combo$13.99
Build your own combination by choosing 3 items. Served with coleslaw, 4 warm hushpuppies, and 1 additional side.
Whiting Fillet Dinner (2)$10.99
Whiting fish (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side. This fish is boneless & occasionally may contain small pin bones.
Whiting Sandwich (2)$6.99
Whiting fish (2) served on white bread. Each sandwich is served with our famous coleslaw. This fish is boneless but may occassionally contain small pin bones.
More about Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
Young Cardinal Cafe image

 

Young Cardinal Cafe

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit$1.50
1 Pancake$4.00
BLT$8.00
More about Young Cardinal Cafe
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie$16.75
16 Inches
Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Garlic Cheese Bread (12)$7.95
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Yamas - New Location image

 

Yamas - New Location

1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grains Bowl$10.99
Vegan
1. Traditional Gyro$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
Seasoned Fries$2.95
Vegan + Gluten Free
More about Yamas - New Location
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery image

FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery

151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
Cheesy Quesadilla$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
Western Omelette$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Half Dozen$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
Krankies Classic$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Plate$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
More about Krankies
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HUSHPUPPIES$2.50
Chopped BBQ Tray$10.50
Two Meat Combo$20.00
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food image

 

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

624 W 4th St., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1. Traditional Gyro$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
Pita Bread$1.50
Vegan
Sandwich$9.99
Pita Bread, 1 spread, 4 Toppings, & sauce. + 1 side.
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Pub Chips$6.75
Fresh fried potato slices served wth Ranch or Nacho cheese sauce.
Potato Wedges$6.50
Fresh fried potato wedges dusted with seasoning and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.
Waldos Classic Burger$9.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.
More about Waldos Wings
Thai Harmony image

 

Thai Harmony

102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
A15 Crab Rangoon$6.99
3. Red Curry
10. Drunken Noodle
More about Thai Harmony
West End Poke image

FRENCH FRIES

West End Poke

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Ahi Tuna$12.00
Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, masago, cucumber, carrot, edamame, green onion, wasabi aioli
Poke Okay Combo$15.00
Choice of 2 raw proteins, cucumber, shredded carrot, edamame, pickled watermelon radish, avocado, sesame seeds, classic sauce, sriracha aioli drizzle
Big Bang Shrimp Bowl$11.00
Crispy lightly battered fried shrimp, diced tomato, red cabbage, green onion, sweet and spicy bang sauce
More about West End Poke
Dogwood Hops & Crops image

 

Dogwood Hops & Crops

517 N Liberty St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dogwood Hops & Crops
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

644 South Stratford Road, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.5 (4354 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Hakkachow - Asian Eats image

 

Hakkachow - Asian Eats

615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Hakkachow - Asian Eats
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Spaghetti$8.95
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Breakfast Plate$3.95
2 Eggs any style served with your choice of grits, gravy or hashbrowns and toast or biscuit
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$9.25
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$12.49
Cheese Sticks$7.49
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Coach's - Winston Salem
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

2905 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Golden Chicken Flautas$12.99
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bernardins

901 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bernardins

