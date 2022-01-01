Winston Salem American restaurants you'll love

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
Salmon Entree$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about River Birch Lodge
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Smoked Turkey$12.00
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
Country Fried Steak$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Real Oven Roasted Turkey$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery image

FRENCH FRIES

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery

151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Wrap$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
Cheesy Quesadilla$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
Western Omelette$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HUSHPUPPIES$2.50
Chopped BBQ Tray$10.50
Two Meat Combo$20.00
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Dogwood Hops & Crops image

 

Dogwood Hops & Crops

517 N Liberty St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dogwood Hops & Crops
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$12.49
Cheese Sticks$7.49
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Coach's - Winston Salem
Restaurant banner

 

Bernardins

901 West 4th Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bernardins
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem image

 

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettucine John Angelo$13.00
parmigiano, pancetta & truffle essence
lotsa' Pepperoni$12.00
marinara, mozzarella & heritage farm pepperoni
Arancini di Riso$8.95
risotto filled with prosciutto & mozzarella with san marzano tomato sauce
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

