Winston Salem American restaurants you'll love

River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
|Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
|Salmon Entree
|$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
|Smoked Turkey
|$12.00
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$5.95
Dusted w/ powder sugar
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.95
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
|Real Oven Roasted Turkey
|$11.95
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Veggie Wrap
|$9.90
Baby Spinach, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Crispy Wontons, and Chili Garlic Mayo
|Cheesy Quesadilla
|$6.95
Quesadilla filled with cheddar cheese and salsa on the side. Choice of one side
|Western Omelette
|$13.91
Two Egg Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Pimentos, Onions, Green Peppers, and Tomatoes. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|HUSHPUPPIES
|$2.50
|Chopped BBQ Tray
|$10.50
|Two Meat Combo
|$20.00
Coach's - Winston Salem
4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
|$12.49
|Cheese Sticks
|$7.49
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Fettucine John Angelo
|$13.00
parmigiano, pancetta & truffle essence
|lotsa' Pepperoni
|$12.00
marinara, mozzarella & heritage farm pepperoni
|Arancini di Riso
|$8.95
risotto filled with prosciutto & mozzarella with san marzano tomato sauce