Winston Salem bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Winston Salem
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Bootleggers Bourbon Burger
|$14.00
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
|Rodeo Burger
|$13.25
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
|Grilled Cotton Club
|$13.25
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$18.00
|Smoked Turkey
|$12.00
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Online Hong Kong Street Noodles
|$11.00
Mushroom, cabbage & carrots, served over ramen noodles with spicy-sweet soy chili sauce, peanut & scallion.
Add: Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, sesame salmon
|Online Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N' Cheese
|$14.00
A skillet of classic man n' cheese, topped with fried chicken in a hot and sweet sauce, with honey-mustard slaw and pickles.
|Online Jumbo Wings
|$13.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon bacon BBQ, hot honey, soy-sweet chili, smoky dry rub.
Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Young Cardinal Cafe
424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem
|Biscuit
|$1.50
|1 Pancake
|$4.00
|BLT
|$8.00
Krankies
211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
|Krankies Classic
|$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
|Breakfast Plate
|$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|HUSHPUPPIES
|$2.50
|Chopped BBQ Tray
|$10.50
|Two Meat Combo
|$20.00
Thai Harmony
102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem
|A15 Crab Rangoon
|$6.99
|3. Red Curry
|10. Drunken Noodle