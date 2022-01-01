Winston Salem bars & lounges you'll love

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bootleggers Bourbon Burger$14.00
Bourbon molasses glazed with caramelized onions, bacon and pimento cheese
Rodeo Burger$13.25
Half Pound Burger on Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Honey-Chipotle BBQ sauce, Topped with Onion rings
Grilled Cotton Club$13.25
Fresh avocado smash, bacon, Swiss, arugula, tomato and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough bread
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Pasta$18.00
Smoked Turkey$12.00
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Online Hong Kong Street Noodles$11.00
Mushroom, cabbage & carrots, served over ramen noodles with spicy-sweet soy chili sauce, peanut & scallion.
Add: Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, sesame salmon
Online Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N' Cheese$14.00
A skillet of classic man n' cheese, topped with fried chicken in a hot and sweet sauce, with honey-mustard slaw and pickles.
Online Jumbo Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, bourbon bacon BBQ, hot honey, soy-sweet chili, smoky dry rub.
Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Young Cardinal Cafe image

 

Young Cardinal Cafe

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuit$1.50
1 Pancake$4.00
BLT$8.00
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$5.00
Egg fold over with White American cheese, with choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage
Krankies Classic$8.00
Fried Chicken with Texas Pete and Honey or smothered in Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Plate$10.00
2 Eggs your way, served with your choice of bacon, country ham, sausage or impossible sausage as well as biscuit or toast
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HUSHPUPPIES$2.50
Chopped BBQ Tray$10.50
Two Meat Combo$20.00
Thai Harmony image

 

Thai Harmony

102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
A15 Crab Rangoon$6.99
3. Red Curry
10. Drunken Noodle
Dogwood Hops & Crops image

 

Dogwood Hops & Crops

517 N Liberty St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
