Winston Salem sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Winston Salem

Dom's image

 

Dom's

134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.4 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Bbq Cauliflower$14.00
black and white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce - NGF
Nachos$14.00
hibiscus flower carnitas, avocado crema, queso, radish, cilantro, queso fresca, fresno chilies, lime - GF
Spicy Mac$13.00
house made pepper jack cheese, fresno chilies, fried onion straws - GFA
More about Dom's
River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
Salmon Entree$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about River Birch Lodge
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel (Single - No Toppings)$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.78
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie$16.75
16 Inches
Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Garlic Cheese Bread (12)$7.95
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
Half Dozen$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Pub Chips$6.75
Fresh fried potato slices served wth Ranch or Nacho cheese sauce.
Potato Wedges$6.50
Fresh fried potato wedges dusted with seasoning and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.
Waldos Classic Burger$9.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$12.49
Cheese Sticks$7.49
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Pies

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Waffles

Rice Bowls

French Toast

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston