Winston Salem sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Winston Salem
More about Dom's
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Korean Bbq Cauliflower
|$14.00
black and white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce - NGF
|Nachos
|$14.00
hibiscus flower carnitas, avocado crema, queso, radish, cilantro, queso fresca, fresno chilies, lime - GF
|Spicy Mac
|$13.00
house made pepper jack cheese, fresno chilies, fried onion straws - GFA
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Salad
Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, spiced pecans, served with a hickory grilled chicken breast basted in our spicy garlic-ginger sauce. Garnished with mandarin oranges and fried wontons. Try with Salmon! Recommended with Oriental Ginger Dressing
|Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
|Salmon Entree
|$25.25
Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Popular items
|Bagel (Single - No Toppings)
|$1.19
A single bagel in your favorite flavor with no toppings.
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$4.78
The Classic BEC - Bacon, Egg & Cheese (comes w/American cheese unless substituted). Customize egg style, bagel flavor and extras, if you choose.
|Plain Cream Cheese 8oz
|$4.09
Our Whipped Plain or Lite Plain Cream Cheese is the perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie
|$16.75
16 Inches
|Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
|$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
|Garlic Cheese Bread (12)
|$7.95
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Flavored Cream Cheese 8oz
|$5.19
Our special hand-mixed flavored cream cheeses. Choose from a wide variety of sweet or savory options. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
|Bagel & Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.13
A schmear of our popular plain or lite plain cream cheese on your favorite bagel.
|Half Dozen
|$7.00
6 perfectly curated hot, fresh, authentic, NY-style bagels to satisfy every appetite. Pick as many flavors as you'd like and BE SURE TO NOTATE THE QUANTITY OF EACH IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS SECTION…
More about Waldos Wings
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Popular items
|Hot Pub Chips
|$6.75
Fresh fried potato slices served wth Ranch or Nacho cheese sauce.
|Potato Wedges
|$6.50
Fresh fried potato wedges dusted with seasoning and served with choice of dippin’ sauce.
|Waldos Classic Burger
|$9.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.