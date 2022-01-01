Arugula salad in Winston Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
Baby arugula, red onion, asparagus, capers, tomato, and reggiano parmaesan cheese. Recommended with Lemon Vinaigrette
More about River Birch Lodge
Rooster's A Noble Grille image

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$11.00
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Item pic

 

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
beets, farro, candied tomato & orange
lemon raspberry vinaigrette
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

