Arugula salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
Baby arugula, red onion, asparagus, capers, tomato, and reggiano parmaesan cheese. Recommended with Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Arugula Salad
|$11.00
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
beets, farro, candied tomato & orange
lemon raspberry vinaigrette