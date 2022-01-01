Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve asian salad

The Porch image

 

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Steak Salad$17.00
Soy-ginger Steak, Jasmine Rice, Romaine & Watercress Mix topped with Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, & Radish Cucumber Salad; served with Sesame Asian Dressing
More about The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Noodle Salad$4.00
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
Hakkachow - Asian Eats image

 

Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem

615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Crunch Salad$13.95
Fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, julienned carrots, tomatoes, tossed with our homemade ginger vinaigrette and garnished with crispy shallots, fried wontons, and crunchy wasabi peas.
Option: Topped with Seared Szechuan Pepper crusted tuna [RAW]
More about Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

West End Poke

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, red cabbage, shredded carrot, broccoli, crispy wonton, fresh cilantro, peanut ginger dressing
More about West End Poke

