Asian salad in Winston Salem

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Asian Steak Salad
|$17.00
Soy-ginger Steak, Jasmine Rice, Romaine & Watercress Mix topped with Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, & Radish Cucumber Salad; served with Sesame Asian Dressing
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$4.00
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem
|Asian Crunch Salad
|$13.95
Fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, julienned carrots, tomatoes, tossed with our homemade ginger vinaigrette and garnished with crispy shallots, fried wontons, and crunchy wasabi peas.
Option: Topped with Seared Szechuan Pepper crusted tuna [RAW]