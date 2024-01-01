Beef salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve beef salad
The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Nacho Taco Salad w/ Houston Beef
|$16.00
|Petaluma Salad w/ Houston Beef
|$16.00
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s - 2859 Reynolda Rd
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|LG Marinated Beef Strip Salad
|$12.25
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds
|SM Marinated Beef Strip Salad
|$11.25
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds