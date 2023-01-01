Bulgogi in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve bulgogi
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|BBQ Pork Bulgogi Flatbread
|$14.00
Pulled pork bulgogi on a BBQ sauce based topped with caramelized onion, bacon bits, mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses garnished with green onions.
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem
|Pork Bulgogi
|$15.95
Korean style marinated meat grilled with onions and mushrooms. Served with kimchi. Topped with scallions and roasted sesame seeds.
|L-Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$10.95
Marinated beef with onions and mushrooms. Served with cucumbers, lettuce, kimchi, scallions, and roasted sesame seeds.
|L-Pork Bulgogi Bowl
|$9.95
Marinated pork with onions and mushrooms. Served with cucumbers, lettuce, kimchi, scallions, and roasted sesame seeds.