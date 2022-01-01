Caesar salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve caesar salad
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
kale & romaine, almond parmesan, capers, croutons, caesar dressing (soy free, contains nuts, gf available)
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with roasted red pepper croutons, and parmesan cheese.
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Online Caesar Salad-Full
|$8.00
Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and garlic croutons.
|Online Entree Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic croutons
|Online Caesar Salad-Half
|$4.00
1/2 the size of the full Caesar salad.
Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and garlic croutons.
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|small caesar* salad
|$7.00
hearts of romaine, parmigiano-reggiano + sourdough croutons. *these foods are cooked to order. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|large caesar* salad
|$10.00
hearts of romaine, parmigiano-reggiano + sourdough croutons *these foods are cooked to order. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD
|$7.25
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$3.49
LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.25
LETTUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
romaine, parmigiano & croutons
caesar dressing
|Family Caesar Salad
|$14.95