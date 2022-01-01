Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve caesar salad

Dom's image

 

Dom's

134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.4 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
kale & romaine, almond parmesan, capers, croutons, caesar dressing (soy free, contains nuts, gf available)
More about Dom's
River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with roasted red pepper croutons, and parmesan cheese.
More about River Birch Lodge
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Online Caesar Salad-Full$8.00
Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and garlic croutons.
Online Entree Caesar Salad$8.50
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, garlic croutons
Online Caesar Salad-Half$4.00
1/2 the size of the full Caesar salad.
Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and garlic croutons.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
small caesar* salad$7.00
hearts of romaine, parmigiano-reggiano + sourdough croutons. *these foods are cooked to order. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
large caesar* salad$10.00
hearts of romaine, parmigiano-reggiano + sourdough croutons *these foods are cooked to order. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE CAESAR SALAD$7.25
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$3.49
LETTUCE, CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.25
LETTUCE, GRILLED CHICKEN, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Caesar Salad image

 

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.95
romaine, parmigiano & croutons
caesar dressing
Family Caesar Salad$14.95
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Knots

Cheesecake

Grilled Steaks

Cheese Fries

Meatball Subs

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston