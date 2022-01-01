Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve cake

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$6.00
YUM! Home-made traditional Mexican three milk cake topped strawberries.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Flavor Pound Cake$6.00
Classic pound cake with cream cheese icing and toffee sauce
Salmon Cake Sandwich$14.00
With housemade kimchi, arugula, and yum yum sauce
Butter Rum Cake$9.00
"Poke" cake soaked and topped with house-made rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream. GF
More about River Birch Lodge
Item pic

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cake, Toasted Coconut$14.00
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Cake$7.50
Swiss Chocolate Cake$7.50
Peanut Butter Cake$7.50
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Loaded Black Bean Cake$5.00
House-made black bean patties topped with spicy ranch, crema, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, queso fresco.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Item pic

 

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Coconut Cake$5.00
Carrot Cake$5.00
Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)$10.99
A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.
More about Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moravian Sugar Cake Pie$8.75
10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough Topped with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Butter.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$4.49
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Coconut Cake$5.50
More about Waldos Wings
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes image

FRENCH FRIES

West End Poke

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$8.00
More about West End Poke
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Cake$5.50
Coconut Cake$5.50
German Choc Cake$5.50
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Item pic

 

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
with vanilla gelato, orange blossom, & champagne reduction
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

