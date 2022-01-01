Cake in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve cake
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Tres Leches Cake
|$6.00
YUM! Home-made traditional Mexican three milk cake topped strawberries.
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Five Flavor Pound Cake
|$6.00
Classic pound cake with cream cheese icing and toffee sauce
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
With housemade kimchi, arugula, and yum yum sauce
|Butter Rum Cake
|$9.00
"Poke" cake soaked and topped with house-made rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream. GF
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Coconut Cake, Toasted Coconut
|$14.00
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Pineapple Cake
|$7.50
|Swiss Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$7.50
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Side Loaded Black Bean Cake
|$5.00
House-made black bean patties topped with spicy ranch, crema, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, queso fresco.
More about Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem
|Mama's Coconut Cake
|$5.00
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
|Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)
|$10.99
A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Moravian Sugar Cake Pie
|$8.75
10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough Topped with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Butter.
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$4.49
More about Waldos Wings
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Pineapple Coconut Cake
|$5.50
More about West End Poke
FRENCH FRIES
West End Poke
750 Summit St, Winston Salem
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$8.00
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Pineapple Cake
|$5.50
|Coconut Cake
|$5.50
|German Choc Cake
|$5.50
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Olive Oil Cake
|$9.00
with vanilla gelato, orange blossom, & champagne reduction