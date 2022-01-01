Cheese fries in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve cheese fries
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Kids Burger With Cheese And Fries
|$10.00
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|fried goat cheese (gv)
|$14.00
baby lettuce, roasted tomatoes, pecans, red onions + dried cranberries
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|BACON CHEESE FRIES
|$7.49
BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|BBQ CHEESE FRIES
|$12.50
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|APPT Cheese Fries
|$5.95