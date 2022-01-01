Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chef salad

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, pit cooked ham, boiled egg, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, cucumber, carrots, and tomato over romaine and baby greens
More about River Birch Lodge
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEF SALAD$9.25
LETTUCE, TURKEY, HAM, PROVOLONE, RED ONIONS, TOMATO, GREEN OLIVES
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese and egg wedges on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, turkey, eggs, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

