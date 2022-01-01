Chef salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chef salad
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Chef Salad
|$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, pit cooked ham, boiled egg, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, cucumber, carrots, and tomato over romaine and baby greens
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|CHEF SALAD
|$9.25
LETTUCE, TURKEY, HAM, PROVOLONE, RED ONIONS, TOMATO, GREEN OLIVES
More about Waldos Wings
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Mozzarella cheese and egg wedges on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*