Chicken burritos in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|OG Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken
|$14.00
|Naked Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
|OG Burrito w/ Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
More about La Carreta - Robinhood Village
La Carreta - Robinhood Village
5256 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem
|Chicken Chipotle Burrito
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, black beans and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with sour cream and mango sauce