Chicken burritos in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken burritos

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OG Burrito w/ Smoked Chicken$14.00
Naked Burrito Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken$16.00
OG Burrito w/ Grilled Chicken$14.00
More about The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
La Carreta - Robinhood Village

5256 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chipotle Burrito$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, black beans and rice wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with sour cream and mango sauce
More about La Carreta - Robinhood Village
FRENCH FRIES

That Place - ~ In The West End

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.00
Blackened chicken or shrimp, black beans, corn, diced avocado, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, chopped greens, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about That Place - ~ In The West End

