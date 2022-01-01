Chicken fajitas in Winston Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$13.50
Grilled chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Shrimp & Grilled Chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Pie Guys' Pizza & More image

 

Pie Guys Pizza and More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken$10.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Onions, Peppers, Cheese Blend on a Toasted Hoagie. Served with Side of Spicy Mayo, Pickle and Chips.
More about Pie Guys Pizza and More

