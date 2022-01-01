Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Oven roasted chicken salad with pesto, lettuce and tomato
More about River Birch Lodge
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.70
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Waldos Wings

