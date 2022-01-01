Chicken salad sandwiches in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Oven roasted chicken salad with pesto, lettuce and tomato
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.70
Make-it-your-own with veggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.70
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities