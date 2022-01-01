Chicken teriyaki in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$13.50
Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
|$11.95
|SM Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
|LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad
|$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese