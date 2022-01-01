Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.50
Grilled teriyaki chicken stir fry with snap peas, broccoli, red peppers, onions & carrots. served over house seasoned rice pilaf
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$11.95
SM Teriyaki Chicken Salad$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Thai Harmony image

 

Thai Harmony

102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
B1 Teriyaki Chicken$11.99
More about Thai Harmony
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$10.95
Served with your choice of two sides
Teriyaki Chicken Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

