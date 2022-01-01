Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chili

Dom's image

 

Dom's

134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.4 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calabrian Chili Spaghetti$17.00
broccolini, garlic & beyond sausage - SF / GFA
More about Dom's
River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Bean Chicken Chili
Topped with sour cream, and smoked cheddar cheese
More about River Birch Lodge
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Vinaigrette$$$0.75
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Shrimp$9.95
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in sweet popper jam w/ banana peppers
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Online Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Fried shrimp, spicy yum-yum sauce, crunchy kimchi slaw, white rice, and scallions.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
EXTRA Thai Chili$0.50
Cup of Santa Fe Chili$5.00
More about Little Richard's BBQ
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Red Hot Chili Poppers$6.50
Panko breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with popper jam for dippin’.
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coach's Chili
Chili Cheese Fries$8.59
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

