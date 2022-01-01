Chili in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chili
Dom's
134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem
|Calabrian Chili Spaghetti
|$17.00
broccolini, garlic & beyond sausage - SF / GFA
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|White Bean Chicken Chili
Topped with sour cream, and smoked cheddar cheese
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Thai Chili Vinaigrette$$
|$0.75
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Sweet Chili Shrimp
|$9.95
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in sweet popper jam w/ banana peppers
Quiet Pint Tavern
1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem
|Online Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Fried shrimp, spicy yum-yum sauce, crunchy kimchi slaw, white rice, and scallions.
Little Richard's BBQ
109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem
|EXTRA Thai Chili
|$0.50
|Cup of Santa Fe Chili
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Red Hot Chili Poppers
|$6.50
Panko breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with popper jam for dippin’.