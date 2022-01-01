Chimichangas in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Chimichanga
|$10.50
Two fried shredded chicken chimichangas covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
|Chimichanga (Side)
|$3.50
More about Alma Mexicana
Alma Mexicana
492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem
|El Morro Chimichanga
|$16.00
Barbacoa, Mixed Cheese, Jasmine Rice, Sauteed Veggies, Chorizo, Mimi's Queso & Avocado Crema, Fresh Chips & Salsa
|El Morro Chimichanga
|$16.00
Barbacoa, Mixed Cheese, Jasmine Rice, Sauteed Veggies, Chorizo, Mimi's Queso & Avocado Crema, Fresh Chips & Salsa