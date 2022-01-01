Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve chimichangas

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.50
Two fried shredded chicken chimichangas covered in melted cheese served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.
Chimichanga (Side)$3.50
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Alma Mexicana image

 

Alma Mexicana

492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
El Morro Chimichanga$16.00
Barbacoa, Mixed Cheese, Jasmine Rice, Sauteed Veggies, Chorizo, Mimi's Queso & Avocado Crema, Fresh Chips & Salsa
More about Alma Mexicana

