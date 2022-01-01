Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chopped salad

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Porch Chopped Cobb Salad$13.00
Your choice of protein & dressing with Romaine Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers
More about The Porch
Banner pic

 

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
chopped salad (gv)$14.00
hearts of romaine, green chickpeas, feta, kalamata olives, golden beets, sugar snap peas + avocado dressing
More about Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Little Richard's BBQ image

 

Little Richard's BBQ

109 S Stratford Road, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Brisket Chopped Salad$16.00
More about Little Richard's BBQ

