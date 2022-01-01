Chopped salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve chopped salad
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Porch Chopped Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Your choice of protein & dressing with Romaine Lettuce, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|chopped salad (gv)
|$14.00
hearts of romaine, green chickpeas, feta, kalamata olives, golden beets, sugar snap peas + avocado dressing