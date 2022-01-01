Crab cakes in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Crab Cakes
|$13.50
Family recipe served w/ popper jam
More about Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem
|Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)
|$10.99
A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.
|Maryland Crab Cake Dinner (2)
|$19.99
Traditional lump crab cakes (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.