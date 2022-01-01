Crab cakes in Winston Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$13.50
Family recipe served w/ popper jam
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cake Burger (1)$10.99
A delicious crispy fried lump crab cake (1) served on a bun. Each sandwich is served with a side of coleslaw.
Maryland Crab Cake Dinner (2)$19.99
Traditional lump crab cakes (2) served with our special recipe of Eastern NC coleslaw, four warm Hush puppies, and 1 additional side.
More about Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe

