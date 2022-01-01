Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve croissants

CHICKEN BBQ Croissant image

 

6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant

209 W 6th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BBQ Croissant$13.00
More about 6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Scramble$8.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, ham, cheddar & hollandaise sauce, served with fresh fruit
Tuna Croissant$9.95
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
Chunky Chicken Salad Croissant$9.95
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$1.91
Flaky and buttery, a great alternative to our hot, fresh authentic bagels.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Young Cardinal Cafe image

 

Young Cardinal Cafe

424 w 4th street, Winston-Salem

Avg 5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chix Sal Croissant$11.00
More about Young Cardinal Cafe

