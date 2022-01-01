Croissants in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve croissants
6th and Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant
209 W 6th St, Winston Salem
|CHICKEN BBQ Croissant
|$13.00
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Croissant Scramble
|$8.75
Scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, ham, cheddar & hollandaise sauce, served with fresh fruit
|Tuna Croissant
|$9.95
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
|Chunky Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Croissant
|$1.91
Flaky and buttery, a great alternative to our hot, fresh authentic bagels.