Edamame in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve edamame

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

TakeoutDelivery
edamame hummus + crudite$14.00
edamame hummus (v)$14.00
olive oil, sumac, lemon, radish, carrots, cucumbers + naan
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem

615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$5.95
Japanese green soybeans steamed to order and served with a light sprinkle of sea salt.
Thai Harmony

102 W 3rd St Suite 110, Winston Salem

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
J1 Edamame$5.99
FRENCH FRIES

That Place - ~ In The West End

750 Summit St, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Soy Edamame$6.00
