Egg salad sandwiches in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jimmy's Fried Oyster Salad, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Eggs, Bacon Balsamic, Balsamic Vinaigrette$26.00
contains raw egg
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd image

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad (8 oz) Container$5.82
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
Egg Salad (4 oz) Container$4.12
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.10
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Egg Salad (8oz) Container$5.82
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

