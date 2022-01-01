Egg salad sandwiches in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Jimmy's Fried Oyster Salad, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Eggs, Bacon Balsamic, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|$26.00
contains raw egg
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Egg Salad (8 oz) Container
|$5.82
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
|Egg Salad (4 oz) Container
|$4.12
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.10
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
|Egg Salad (8oz) Container
|$5.82
Delicious homemade egg salad worth bringing home in to go containers.