Egg sandwiches in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Egg Sandwich$3.41
A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.
Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich$3.41
Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.10
Make-it-your-own with vegggies, condiments and cheese and pair it with your favorite bagel. Endless possibilities
Egg Sandwich$3.41
A classic egg sandwich that you can customize with your choice of egg style (scrambled, fried or egg whites), matched with your favorite bagel and even some healthy veggies.
Build Your Own Egg White Sandwich$3.41
Make your own healthy alternative with a totally customized egg white sandwich. Double your egg, add additional proteins, cheeses, veggies and choose your bagel.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

