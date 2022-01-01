Fajitas in Winston Salem
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Fajita Fiesta for 4
|$60.00
Fajitas for the family! Your choice of protein, with sauteed veggies, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, shredded cheese, rice, beans, queso, tortilla chips, & mexican brownies
|Red River Fajita Dinner
|$16.00
Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas served with your choice of protein, Jasmine Rice, Borracho Beans, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Chicken Fajitas
|$12.50
Grilled chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
|Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato &
your choice of grilled chicken, steak or
mixed.
|Steak Fajitas
|$11.00
Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)