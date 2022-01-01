Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve fajitas

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Fiesta for 4$60.00
Fajitas for the family! Your choice of protein, with sauteed veggies, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, shredded cheese, rice, beans, queso, tortilla chips, & mexican brownies
Red River Fajita Dinner$16.00
Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas served with your choice of protein, Jasmine Rice, Borracho Beans, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos
More about The Porch
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$12.50
Grilled chicken. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Fajita Nachos$12.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato &
your choice of grilled chicken, steak or
mixed.
Steak Fajitas$11.00
Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Alma Mexicana image

 

Alma Mexicana

492 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Portion Fajita Veggies$4.00
Half Portion Fajita Veggies$2.00
More about Alma Mexicana

