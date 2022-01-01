Falafel salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve falafel salad
Yamas - New Location
1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem
|6. Lentil Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food
624 W 4th St., Winston Salem
|6. Lentil Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.