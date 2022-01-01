Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve falafel salad

Yamas - New Location image

 

Yamas - New Location

1330 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
6. Lentil Falafel Salad$11.99
Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.
More about Yamas - New Location
Yamas Mediteranean Street Food image

 

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

624 W 4th St., Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
6. Lentil Falafel Salad$11.99
Vegetarian. Organic greens, Mediterranean lentils, white chocolate baba ganoush, cucumber tzatziki spread, falafel fritters, dolmades, cauliflower tabbouleh, Feta cheese, marinated olives, red cabbage slaw + mint vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.
More about Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Greek Salad

Salad Bowl

Lox

Brownie Sundaes

Chimichangas

Pudding

Fritters

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston