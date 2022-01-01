Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Winston Salem
/
Winston Salem
/
Fish Tacos
Winston Salem restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
No reviews yet
Mahi Fish Tacos
$18.00
More about The Porch
GRILL
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
Avg 4.1
(38 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.00
Three soft flour tacos with grilled tilapia, red cabbage, pico de gallo & spiced tartar sauce. Served with white rice & refried beans.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem
Fritters
Greek Salad
Eggplant Parm
Cake
Lasagna
Crab Cakes
Meatball Subs
Club Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More near Winston Salem to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston