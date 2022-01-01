Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
SM Fried Chicken Salad$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SM Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries
LG Fried Chicken Salad$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.25
LETTUCE, BREADED CHCIKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.25
Topped with shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese on a tossed salad. *All salads are served in a tortilla shell*
More about Waldos Wings

