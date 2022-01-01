Fried chicken salad in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|SM Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
|SM Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries
|LG Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.25
LETTUCE, BREADED CHCIKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE