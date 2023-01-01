Fried rice in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve fried rice
More about The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Santa Clara Rice Bowl w/ Fried Avocado
|$15.00
More about Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem
|Kid's Fried Rice
|$5.95
Stir fried rice with egg and your choice of protein.
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$14.95
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$13.95
Classic fried rice with egg, onions, scallions, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, cilantro, broccoli, zucchini, and green peppers. Topped with fried shallots.