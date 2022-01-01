Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve lasagna

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
More about River Birch Lodge
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Lasagna$11.95
Three Italian cheeses layered w/ Italian sausage
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS LASAGNA$6.49
LASAGNA$10.99
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Lasagna$11.50
Served with a salad & garlic bread
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Item pic

 

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Lasagna$35.00
three layers with beef & sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara and alfredo
(feeds 6)
More about Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

