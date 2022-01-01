Lasagna in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve lasagna
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Mama's Lasagna
Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Baked Lasagna
|$11.95
Three Italian cheeses layered w/ Italian sausage
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|KIDS LASAGNA
|$6.49
|LASAGNA
|$10.99
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem
|Spinach Lasagna
|$11.50
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Family Lasagna
|$35.00
three layers with beef & sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara and alfredo
(feeds 6)