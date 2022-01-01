Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz$6.20
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese$4.01
Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.
Lox Cream Cheese 4oz$3.67
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Cream Cheese 4oz$3.67
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 3 of your favorite bagels.
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz$6.20
A match made in heaven - smokey salmon blended right into our Plain whipped cream cheese. The perfect size to cover 6 of your favorite bagels.
Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese$4.01
Smokey loxed mixed directly into our creamy plain cream cheese for a decadent schmear on your favorite bagel.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
Krankies image

 

Krankies

211 3rd St E, Winston-Salem

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Lox Toast$9.00
Two pieces of Camino Bakery toast topped with herb cream cheese, smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onions, capers, and fresh dill
More about Krankies

