Mahi mahi in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve mahi mahi

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Fish Tacos$18.00
More about The Porch
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Online Blackened Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.00
Red cabbage, crema, pico de gallo, and spicy ranch.
Online Pineapple Glazed Mahi$16.00
Glazed Mahi with pineapple mango salsa, served herb rice and steamed broccoli.
More about Quiet Pint Tavern

Lexington

