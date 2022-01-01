Mozzarella sticks in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
(6) w/ tomato meat sauce
Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.25
Battered and fried Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a choice of dippin’ sauce.