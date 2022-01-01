Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
(6) w/ tomato meat sauce
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.99
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Battered and fried Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with a choice of dippin’ sauce.
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
With Marinara
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Waffles

Reuben

Philly Cheesesteaks

Hummus

Grilled Steaks

Garden Salad

Sauteed Spinach

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston