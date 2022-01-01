Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Omelettes in
Winston Salem
/
Winston Salem
/
Omelettes
Winston Salem restaurants that serve omelettes
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
No reviews yet
Omelette's
More about River Birch Lodge
FRENCH FRIES
Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
151 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem
Avg 4.6
(539 reviews)
Bacon and Cheddar Omelette
$10.90
Two Egg Omelette with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Midtown Cafe & Dessertery
Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem
Quesadillas
Filet Mignon
Sea Scallops
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Chicken Salad
Crab Cakes
Club Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More near Winston Salem to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston