Pies in Winston Salem

Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, & potatoes folded into a creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. served with 2 vegetables
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Item pic

 

Pie Guys' Pizza & More

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium NY Style Cheese Pie$11.75
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Personal NY Style Cheese Pie$5.45
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
More about Pie Guys' Pizza & More
Banner pic

 

Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem

1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hand Pie.$3.00
More about Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem

