Pies in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pies
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.95
Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, & potatoes folded into a creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. served with 2 vegetables
Pie Guys' Pizza & More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem
|Medium NY Style Cheese Pie
|$11.75
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
|Personal NY Style Cheese Pie
|$5.45
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
|Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
|$20.75
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Bossy Beulah's Winston-Salem
1500 W 1st Street, Winston Salem
|Hand Pie.
|$3.00