Pork chops in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pork chops

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Center Cut Pork Chop$24.00
Served over gouda cheese grits, collard greens and a pork reduction sauce.
More about River Birch Lodge
Item pic

 

Rooster's A Noble Grille

380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Joyce Farms Pork Chop, Red Pepper Jelly$36.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$11.50
grilled and lightly seasoned
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Restaurant banner

 

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops$10.95
Served with your choice of two sides
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

