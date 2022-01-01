Pork chops in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pork chops
More about River Birch Lodge
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Center Cut Pork Chop
|$24.00
Served over gouda cheese grits, collard greens and a pork reduction sauce.
More about Rooster's A Noble Grille
Rooster's A Noble Grille
380 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem
|Joyce Farms Pork Chop, Red Pepper Jelly
|$36.00
items may be served raw or undercooked
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Pork Chops
|$11.50
grilled and lightly seasoned