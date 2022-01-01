Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pretzels

Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Caramel$8.00
A great combo of sweet & salty! Be careful if you want to share, this one goes fast!
Pub Pretzel Sticks$8.75
Served with warm mustard cheese sauce
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzels$6.50
Three Bavarian pretzels served with warm mustard cheese sauce
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Waldos Wings image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waldos Wings

2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.2 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Mega Pretzel$8.95
A colossal pretzel which is sure to fill your party’s appetite.
More about Waldos Wings
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Pretzel Bites$7.49
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

