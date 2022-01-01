Pretzels in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve pretzels
TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cin Cin Burger Bar
1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem
|Pretzel Caramel
|$8.00
A great combo of sweet & salty! Be careful if you want to share, this one goes fast!
|Pub Pretzel Sticks
|$8.75
Served with warm mustard cheese sauce
PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mama Zoe Michael’s
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$6.50
Three Bavarian pretzels served with warm mustard cheese sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waldos Wings
2855 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem
|Mega Pretzel
|$8.95
A colossal pretzel which is sure to fill your party’s appetite.