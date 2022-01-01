Risotto in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve risotto
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
878 W 4th St, Winston Salem
|risotto (gv)
|$19.00
asparagus, leeks, arugula, parmigiano-reggiano + lemon
Six Hundred °
450 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 150, Winston Salem
|Salmon & Risotto
|$28.00
maitake, asparagus, ginger-soy beurre blanc
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem
|Shrimp Scampi Risotto
|$19.95
calabrese aioli