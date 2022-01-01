Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants that serve risotto

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

878 W 4th St, Winston Salem

risotto (gv)$19.00
asparagus, leeks, arugula, parmigiano-reggiano + lemon
Six Hundred °

450 N. Patterson Ave. Suite 150, Winston Salem

Salmon & Risotto$28.00
maitake, asparagus, ginger-soy beurre blanc
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

680 West 4th St, Winston Salem

Shrimp Scampi Risotto$19.95
calabrese aioli
