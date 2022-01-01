Salmon sandwiches in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
River Birch Lodge
3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
With housemade kimchi, arugula, and yum yum sauce
Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem
|Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.51
A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive
129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem
|Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.51
