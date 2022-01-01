Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

River Birch Lodge image

 

River Birch Lodge

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Cake Sandwich$14.00
With housemade kimchi, arugula, and yum yum sauce
More about River Birch Lodge
Item pic

 

Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd

1977 North Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.51
A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.
More about Bagel Station - Peace Haven Rd
9ef22798-0cac-4725-bbe2-837cc77e61c2 image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

129 Oakwood Dr, Winston Salem

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.51
A bagel classic, decadent smoked salmon, creamy plain cream cheese, tomato, Bermuda onion and capers make this one of our most memorable creations.
More about Bagel Station - Oakwood Drive

