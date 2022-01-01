Shrimp tacos in Winston Salem
Winston Salem restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
The Porch
840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem
|Tropical Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp on flour tortillas with Slaw, Mango Pico de Gallo, & Lime Crema; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem
|Pacifico Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, pico de gallo, red cabbage & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.