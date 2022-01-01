Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp on flour tortillas with Slaw, Mango Pico de Gallo, & Lime Crema; served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos
More about The Porch
Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pacifico Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Three soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, pineapple, pico de gallo, red cabbage & avocado. Served with white rice & refried beans.
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Quiet Pint Tavern image

 

Quiet Pint Tavern

1420 W 1st Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Online Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Fried shrimp, spicy yum-yum sauce, crunchy kimchi slaw, white rice, and scallions.
Online Marinated Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Cilantro lime shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa, sriracha aioli
More about Quiet Pint Tavern

