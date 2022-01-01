Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Winston Salem

Winston Salem restaurants
Winston Salem restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Sirloin Steak$9.95
Served with your choice of two sides
More about Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sirloin Steak$15.99
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

