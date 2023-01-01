Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill image

GRILL

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

137 Jonestown Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$16.50
Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas$19.50
Shrimp & Steak. Served with grilled onions & bell peppers in a sizzling skillet with tortillas & a fajita side salad (rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.)
More about Don Zapata's Mex. Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant - Winston Salem

5096 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$13.50
More about Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant - Winston Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Gyro Salad

Honey Chicken

Cheesecake

Bread Pudding

Rice Bowls

Falafel Salad

Dumplings

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston