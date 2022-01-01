Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve steak salad

The Porch image

 

The Porch

840 Mill Works Street, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Steak Salad$16.00
Soy-ginger Steak, Jasmine Rice, Romaine & Watercress Mix topped with Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Red Onions, & Radish Cucumber Salad; served with Sesame Asian Dressing
More about The Porch
Cin Cin Burger Bar image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cin Cin Burger Bar

1425 w 1st st, Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad*$13.50
Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.
SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad*$11.50
Marinated beef strips, mixed greens, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, topped with flapper fries & scallions, your choice of dressing.
More about Cin Cin Burger Bar
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

PASTA • CRAB CAKES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN POT PIE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mama Zoe Michael’s

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
Takeout
LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad$10.75
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries
SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad$9.59
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries
More about Mama Zoe Michael’s
Consumer pic

 

Mamma Mia's Winston Salem

5415 GUMTREE ROAD, WINSTON SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE STEAK SALAD$9.25
LETTUCE, STEAK, ONION, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS,TOMATO, AMERICAN CHEESE
More about Mamma Mia's Winston Salem
Restaurant banner

 

Coach's - Winston Salem

4926 Country Club Rd UNIT 14, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chargrilled Steak Salad$13.49
More about Coach's - Winston Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Chicken Teriyaki

Garlic Cheese Bread

Barbacoas

Avocado Toast

Eggplant Parm

Boneless Wings

Chips And Salsa

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston