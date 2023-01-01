Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Winston Salem

Go
Winston Salem restaurants
Toast

Winston Salem restaurants that serve street tacos

Consumer pic

 

Tulum Restaurante & Bar

411 Cherry Street North, Winston-Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Street Taco$4.00
More about Tulum Restaurante & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant - Winston Salem

5096 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$12.00
Meat choice includes grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, Al pastor, carnitas. Comes with a slice of lime and your choice of homemade hot salsa. Served with rice & beans on the side.
More about Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant - Winston Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Winston Salem

Brownie Sundaes

Chopped Steaks

Bulgogi

Pudding

Tuna Salad

Crab Cakes

Tomato Soup

Stromboli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Winston Salem to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Winston Salem to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Danville

No reviews yet

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston